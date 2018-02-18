San Diego man thrown from SUV, hit while lying in highway in fatal crash

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man collided with a center divider, was “ejected from his vehicle” and then struck by an oncoming car while lying in the highway early Sunday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., the 30-year-old man had just merged onto northbound Interstate 5 from eastbound state Route 905 in San Ysidro. He lost control of his SUV and collided with the center divider of I-5, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

The car overturned after deflecting off the divider, and the driver — who is not believed to have been wearing a seat belt — was ejected out of his car.

The victim ended up lying in the number one lane of the freeway. An oncoming car was unable to avoid him, and he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.