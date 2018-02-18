San Diego man sets his home on fire trying to garden with a torch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accidentally set his Clairemont home on fire while trying to kill weeds in his front yard this morning.

The man was using a handheld propane torch in front of his property on the 4500 block of Clairemont Avenue when his bushes caught fire and spread to his home.

San Diego Fire Department contained the small blaze quickly, and it primarily burned the home's attic. No one was harmed.

Aspiring green thumbs should note that it is against the law to use an open flame during yard-work.