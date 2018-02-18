× Head-on collision hospitalizes four in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A four vehicle crash in the Scripps Ranch area resulted in “major injuries” for four of the people involved, including two whose injuries were life-threatening, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.

The crash occurred early Sunday afternoon and started when a BMW collided with a white sedan head-on, witnesses said.

Battalion Chief John Fisher explained that the four patients with serious injuries had been quickly transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“Luckily there was no extrication required so we were able to get the patients transported very quickly to the trauma center so everybody was free,” Fisher said.

Three other people involved in the collision had “minor injuries” that did not require a trip to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by SDPD, who were on the scene to interview witnesses.