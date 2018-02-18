× Festival offers affordable or free pet supplies and services at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO – A festival aimed at reducing the number of abandoned pets by offering affordable or free pet supplies and services to humans in need is set to take over Chicano Park Sunday.

PAWS San Diego will host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Barrio Logan park. The program is run by the San Diego Humane Society in an aim to offer a “safety net” to pet owners who might struggle to pay for essential needs like spay/neuter surgeries, food and vaccinations.

“The best way we can help pet families keep their beloved pets in their homes and out of shelters is through PAWS San Diego,” said Geraldine D’Silva, director of PAWS. “Imagine having to choose between feeding yourself or your pet. Our pets are family, and PAWS San Diego keeps pet families together by providing individuals facing tough situations with the resources they need.”

At the event, pet owners will have access to dog licensing, free training tips, free and low-cost spay/neuter appointments, discounted vaccinations and microchipping and free pet supplies.