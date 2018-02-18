Family and friends remember Marine Logan Parkhurst after fatal motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Marine Logan Parkhurst this week, after his death in a highway motorcycle crash on Friday.

A Go Fund Me page set up to support Parkhurst’s family remembers him as a “loving husband, son, son-in-law, brother, nephew, uncle and amazing friend.”

Parkhurst, a New York native and Marine Lance Corporal E-3, was on his way to work on base at the time of the crash.

He was making his way southbound on Interstate 15 when he rear-ended a vehicle and was thrown from his bike, then struck by two other vehicles on Feb. 16, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Nearby drivers and then paramedics tried to save Parkhurst’s life before he was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

Parkhurst was living with his wife Victoria in San Diego while he was stationed here.

The Marine Corps will help “bring Logan home to New York,” the Go Fund Me reads, but “the family needs time to grieve without the everyday financial worries. Thank you in advance for your love and support.”