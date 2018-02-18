× Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds are all in the cards for San Diego County, forecasters said Sunday.

Lower elevation areas will see light showers sprinkle less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but in the mountains, that will translate into a dusting of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains as a cold low pressure system was expected to bring in snow showers and strong, gusty winds. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Monday. Forecasters said the snow level will drop from around 6,000 feet Sunday to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet on Monday.

Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with some localized amounts up to five inches, were expected, along with 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph in the mountains.

West of the mountains, winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph were expected. The strongest gusts were predicted to be near the coast.

As a result, the NWS issued a wind advisory for much of coastal San Diego County, to be in effect from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

The region will also be facing some of the coolest temperatures of the season on Monday.

Forecasters predicted highs in the mid to upper 50s in urban areas. Julian was expected to see a high of 39 degrees.