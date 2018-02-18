× Woman hit by truck and killed while walking on Route 94

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old woman was walking in the first lane of California State Route 94 when she was hit by a passing truck and killed.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the woman was on foot on the busy highway, but there is a roadside homeless encampment near the place where the accident occurred.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and the driver is cooperating.

The accident slowed traffic as CHP closed the left two lanes while they completed their work.