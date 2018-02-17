× San Diego County gas price drops after streak of increases

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.396, the seventh decrease in eight days following a 25-day streak of increases.

The average price has dropped 3.2 cents over the past eight days, including a half-cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago, but 18 cents more than one month ago and 44.6 cents higher than one year ago.

The average price has risen 27.4 cents since the start of the year. It rose 21.6 cents to its highest amount since Sept. 4, 2015, during the 25- day streak of increases.