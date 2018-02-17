Latest stretch of Bayshore Bikeway opens in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The latest stretch of the Bayshore Bikeway opened Saturday morning in National City.

The opening of the one-mile span will mark the completion of 16 miles of the planned 24-mile route that, when complete, will wind along San Diego Bay through Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and National City and offer connections to downtown San Diego and Coronado.

The completed project will feature a separated bike path in areas that currently require bicyclists to ride on the street.

Planning for the $3 million San Diego Association of Governments project began in the 1970s. The first segment was built in 1976 in National City on the Chollas Creek Bridge.