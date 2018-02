Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- California Highway Patrol cleared a five vehicle crash on Interstate 805 that involved four cars and a motorcycle on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., slowing traffic for about an hour in the southbound lanes near the Governor Drive exit.

CHP said the pile-up started when a white car spun out of control and collided with the center divide, causing a chain reaction.

Despite the number of vehicles involved, no injuries have been reported.