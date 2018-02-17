× Body found floating in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — A Continental Maritime ship-worker spotted a body floating in the San Diego Harbor on Saturday morning and called the police.

Harbor officials recovered the body of a dressed white male with no “obvious” signs of trauma and turned the deceased over to the medical examiner.

Harbor Police Lt. Jonathan George confirmed that the body “appeared to have been in the water for a while.”

“It’s definitely not something that happened in the last 24 hours,” he said.

The ship-worker spotted the body at the water’s surface in an area the company uses to make repairs.