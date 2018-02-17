3 injured in head-on crash on SR-78

SAN DIEGO — Three people were flown to area hospitals after a motorhome and a car crashed head-on Saturday near Ocotillo Wells.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the crash at 9:42 a.m. It happened on state Route 78 near Wolfe Well Road, on the far eastern edge of San Diego County.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, and one person was in the motorhome, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Isaac Sanchez said. All had to be extricated, and were airlifted with moderate to major injuries, he said.

Both lanes of Route 78 were closed, and traffic was backed up for two miles in both directions, the CHP said.

The roadway was re-opened just before noon.