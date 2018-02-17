4 detained, all released after shots fired in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police detained four people after receiving a report of gunfire Saturday — but it turned out all four were actually witnesses to the crime that took place.

Dispatchers received a call about 2 p.m. about four to five shots being fired near the intersection of West Eighth Avenue and South Escondido Boulevard, said Escondido police Lt. Mark Petersen.

There was an officer already nearby, and when three people were spotted fleeing the area, police thought they were involved in the shooting and detained them. Officers also later detained a fourth person they believed was connected to the incident.

It wasn’t quite so cut and dry, however.

“They ran from us because they don’t like police,” Petersen said.

The four told police they had seen a passenger in a blue, faded Honda fire off a few shots before the car drove off.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Officers were now looking for the driver and passenger in the car.