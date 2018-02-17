× 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – At least one person was killed Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego, authorities said.

It was reported at 3:51 a.m. on the northbound I-5 north of Carmel Mountain Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a red 1997 Honda was headed south in the northbound lanes and struck a 2012 Toyota pickup head-on, officers said. The Honda driver, a 22-year-old Long Beach man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.

The Toyota driver, identified only as a man, suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Animal Control officers were also called to treat a dog who was injured in the crash. It wasn’t clear which driver the dog belonged to.

Wreckage from the collision, including two motorcycles that were in the back of the pickup, was strewn across at least four lanes of traffic.