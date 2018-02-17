1 dead, 1 injured in I-8 crash

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — One person was killed in a single-car crash Saturday on Interstate 8 in Jacumba Hot Springs, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on the eastbound I-8, also known as Kumeyaay Highway, according to the CHP.

The car hit the metal center divider and the victim crashed through the windshield, the CHP said. The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of kin.

One other man in the car that crashed suffered injuries, Cal Fire San Diego reported. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The crash temporarily blocked the number 2 lane.