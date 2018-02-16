SUV driver carjacked at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO — A knife-wielding thief who allegedly commandeered a man’s SUV in Serra Mesa Friday only made it a few blocks before getting arrested, authorities reported.

The suspected carjacker targeted a 37-year-old victim who was walking to his parked Chevrolet Suburban in the 5200 block of Murphy Canyon Road about 3:15 p.m. The carjacker approached, displayed his weapon and grabbed the keys to the vehicle, according to San Diego police.

After the thief got into the SUV and drove off to the south, the victim made a 911 call, Officer Robert Heims said.

About 10 minutes later, patrol personnel caught up with the stolen vehicle in the area of Aero Drive and West Canyon Avenue, where they arrested Mustafa Abdirahman, 33.

The victim identified Abdirahman as the alleged carjacker, Heims said.