Officers arrest man after chase at the border, find loaded rifle

SAN DIEGO — Officers at the San Ysidro port of entry chased an armed man who tried to enter the country illegally and fled from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Tuesday.

After fleeing in his vehicle, and then on foot after rear-ending a pick-up truck, the man was caught by officers. Upon searching his vehicle, CBP found a loaded Roebuck Model 25 .22 caliber rifle stuffed between the center console and front passenger seats.

Officials confirmed his identity as Carlos Cisneros Bracamontes, a 37-year-old Mexican citizen with no legal status to enter the United States.

Bracamontes used the approach lane dedicated to members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection trusted traveler program, SENTRI, but was not a SENTRI member and did not have appropriate documents, according to an official report. The CBP officer referred him for a more intensive inspection.

The man drove towards the inspection lot and stopped in the middle of the road. A CBP officer advised the man to continue driving and enter the secondary inspection lot. The man disregarded the officer’s command and then aggressively turned and drove towards the exit egress instead to leave the port of entry.

The CBP officer alerted other officers to the man’s attempt to flee in his vehicle, and officers activated the border crossing’s port runner deterrent system, stopping all traffic from leaving the border crossing and activating the audible alert system as officers pursued the man in his vehicle.

During his attempt to flee, the driver crashed his vehicle into the back of a black pick-up truck. He then exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot; however, after a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended him.

Bracamontes was not injured, and no other bystanders were injured. One CBP officer suffered a minor injury and received treatment at a local medical facility.

Bracamontes was taken into custody and transported to the San Diego Metropolitan Correctional Center. He will face federal charges.