× Motorcyclist injured in I-15 crash near Miramar

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was gravely injured Friday morning in a multiple-vehicle freeway collision that snarled rush-hour traffic in the Miramar and Scripps Ranch areas, authorities said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but it happened around 6:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 just north of Miramar Way, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Up to a half-dozen vehicles were involved, including a semitrailer and the injured motorcyclist, who was apparently hit by at least one vehicle after being thrown into the roadway.

A sedan stopped in the freeway behind the downed rider to ensure other vehicles would not hit him until emergency crews arrived, according to the CHP and footage from the scene.

Paramedics told dispatchers on the way to a hospital that the rider was not breathing and had suffered multiple head fractures. The paramedics were performing CPR in an attempt to revive him as trauma doctors and nurses prepared to receive the victim.

Witnesses told the CHP that after the rider was thrown from his motorcycle, he was hit by the semi and possibly other vehicles, according to the CHP log.

Caltrans issued a SigAlert for southbound I-15 in the area, where traffic was backed up to state Route 56.