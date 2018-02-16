Keep an eye on the sky for another SpaceX launch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego residents will get another chance to catch signs of a SpaceX launch above town this weekend.

On the heels of its successful Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Feb. 6, the aerospace company is set to blast off on another venture that aims to provide low-cost internet access around the world via satellite.

The launch is scheduled for Sunday morning at around 6:16 a.m. at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The payload will include a Spanish earth observation satellite and a pair of test satellites.

SpaceX hopes they will be the first of some 12,000 satellites in total that will make up the future internet service.