Jimmie Johnson chasing 8th NASCAR championship

Posted 10:17 PM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19PM, February 16, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5's Tabitha Lipkin sat down with Jimmie Johnson to talk about his El Cajon roots, how he feels about being called "Grandpa" and how he is going to capture his eighth NASCAR championship and third Daytona 500 victory.

