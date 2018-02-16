Seattle-area college on lockdown after reports of gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. — A terrifying situation unfolded Friday morning at a college south of Seattle after reports of gunfire on campus.

The Des Moines, Washington college went into lockdown just before 9 a.m. Students took to Twitter saying they heard what sounded like six to eight gunshots on campus.

About an hour later, Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Ohashi said police had found no evidence of a shooting or any victims at Highline College. Ohashi emphasized that law enforcement will treat every shooting report seriously.

The college said police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation. Highline College was keeping students and staff updated on their Facebook page:

Officials said families in need of information are asked to go to the northwest corner of the Lowe’s parking lot.

A large police presence was seen at the school and along Pacific Highway South between 240th and Kent-Des Moines Road. “Please avoid the area if possible,” Kent police said.

Southbound Interstate 5 briefly closed near state Route 516, but quickly reopened. More closures were possible.

The school is located about 15 miles south of Seattle. It has about 17,000 students.