Driver arrested after his SUV tips over in apparent road rage incident in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The driver of an apparent road-rage incident that ended with a rollover crash on a highway in Oceanside Thursday was arrested on assault charges, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident took place on state Route 78 near College Boulevard, in the Oceanside area, around 4:25 p.m., according to CHP.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the dispute, which was captured on a 40-second long video that has been viewed more than 4 million times since being posted to Jeniffer Dianne’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon, KTLA reported.

The video begins with a woman — Dianne wrote it is not her voice that can be heard on the recording — saying that one driver has cut in front of another and stopped on the roadway. Then, a male driver gets out of his car, walks to a gray Ford Escape behind him and starts animatedly gesturing at him in an apparent effort to get the person to roll down the driver-side window.

After the other man rolls down the window, one of the male drivers spits at the other, the female witness says in the video.

The video shows the driver go back to his gray BMW convertible, which is soon hit by SUV from behind, according to the witness.

The SUV then appears to sideswipe the left side of the car, apparently causing the larger vehicle to rollover and end up on its side near the median, Dianne’s video shows. It was unclear whether anyone inside the SUV was injured.

The driver of the BMW left the area, according to CHP.

Investigators said they used the video to get the license plate of the BMW and later cited him for a misdemeanor assault charge based on him allegedly spitting on the other driver.

The unidentified driver of the SUV was later arrested under felony assault charges, according to CHP. He was booked at the Vista Detention Facility.

Traffic on eastbound was backed up for about an hour.

Warning: the video contains graphic language.