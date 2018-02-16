Construction workers dragged into trench by street sweeper, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police were investigating a hit-and-run after two construction workers were injured when a street sweeping truck caused them to fall 6 feet into a trench in Bay Ho Friday morning, authorities said.

A truck driving southbound on Morena Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. swept up a hose near the construction site, San Diego police said. The vehicle dragged the hose, which caused two construction workers to be pulled into a trench.

The driver stopped feet away from the area and was confronted by other workers. When they told him he struck the construction crew, the driver took off, SDPD Sgt. Leonard Flake said.

A 52-year-old man fractured his ribs and another 38-year-old man suffered a broken hand, police said. They were taken to a hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver.