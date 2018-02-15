× Woman getting mail escapes attempted kidnapping

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. – Authorities issued a warning Thursday after a woman escaped an attempted kidnapping in Santa Ysabel.

A 29-year-old woman told deputies she was getting out of her car to get mail near the 29000 block of State Route 79 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man attacked her, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jenkins. The man tried to force her into his late 90s model pickup truck – possibly a Ford Ranger, but she was able to fight him off and drive away.

The attacker followed her for a short distance before driving westbound on SR-76 toward Valley Center, she told deputies.

The woman received treatment for her minor injuries at the hospital, Jenkins said.

The attacker was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with dark eyes. He’s approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. The woman said he had a strong body odor and rotting, missing teeth. He was wearing a black beanie, black jacket, grey shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Sheriff’s department was working on a sketch of the attacker.

Anyone with information about the case should call Deputy Alvin Vasquez at 760-782-3353. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.