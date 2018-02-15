× Scripps Ranch student made threat to high school, principal says

SAN DIEGO – An extra police officer will be at Scripps Ranch High School Thursday after a threat was made regarding the campus the night before, according to the school principal.

Principal Nicole DeWitt sent a message to students and their parents early Thursday morning acknowledging a student made a threatening comment regarding the campus overnight.

San Diego police and school officers were investigating the threat and were “confident that there are no credible threats” to the school, DeWitt stated.

“However in an abundance of caution, school police will have additional officers at the school first thing in the morning. I want to assure you that we take the safety of all on our campus seriously,” according to DeWitt.

The student who made the threat was not identified.

The principal’s message comes a day after Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire inside the Florida school, killing at least 17 people, both adults and children.