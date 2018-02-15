Police dog ‘Dexter’ now home after being stabbed multiple times

SAN DIEGO – Police dog “Dexter” was recovering at home Thursday after being stabbed during a brief standoff in Encanto, authorities confirmed.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois suffered a broken rib and a lacerated spleen while scuffling with a belligerent man on 64th Street Monday, according to San Diego police. Dexter was taken to a veterinary hospital and underwent surgery.

A day later, SDPD posted a picture of Dexter at the vet’s office saying he was “doing fine.”

“He’s going to stay the night at vet, but wanted to say ‘woof-woof-woof-woof’ which means ‘please send dog bones,'” the police message joked.

Thank you to everyone who has sent their best wishes to our canine Dexter. The good news is he is doing fine. He’s going to stay the night at vet, but wanted to say “woof-woof-woof-woof which means “please send dog bones.” 😁 #protectandserve pic.twitter.com/UyyoNtCJtL — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 13, 2018

The events that led to the violent confrontation began shortly after 8:30 a.m., when a resident made a 911 call to report that her 22-year-old son was behaving in a violent and threatening manner, according to San Diego police.

When patrol personnel arrived, the young man grabbed a kitchen knife and refused repeated orders to drop it and surrender, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.

After several minutes, Dexter was sent in to try to subdue the belligerent man, who allegedly responded by stabbing the animal. Officers then rushed the man, disarmed him and took him into custody, Sullivan said.

The arrestee, whose name was not immediately available, was booked into county jail following a medical evaluation.

Today our canine Dexter was stabbed while serving our community. Thankfully, Dexter is expected to be ok. Officer Adair will be speaking about it today. #protectandserve pic.twitter.com/So8o1AU4TF — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 12, 2018