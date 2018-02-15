× Woman dies in hit-and-run crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Thursday morning in an apparent hit-and-run crash on a residential El Cajon roadway, police said.

A man discovered the victim around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Sunshine Avenue where she was severely injured but still alive, El Cajon police Lt. Royal Bates said.

“While being transported to the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries,” Bates said.

Officers who arrived on scene determined the woman, possibly a transient, was likely crossing the street when she was struck, the lieutenant said. Nobody else had reported the collision, and it’s still unknown what time she was actually struck.

El Cajon police traffic officers were investigating the crash this morning and searching the area for any damaged vehicles that may have been involved in the crash. South Sunshine Avenue just north of Chase Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Officers advised drivers to avoid the area and asked anyone with information about the crash to call the ECPD at (619) 579-3311.