Gulls shut out Bakersfield for 7th consecutive victory

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Boyle stopped all 37 shots he faced and Sam Carrick had two goals and an assist as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 6-0, Wednesday at Valley View Casino Center for their seventh consecutive victory.

Eric Fehr and Nic Kerdiles both had a goal and an assist for the Gulls (27-17-1-0) whose winning streak is one game short of the longest in the team’s three seasons in the American Hockey League. Will the team tie that streak? Watch Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Gulls take on the Ontario Reign on FOX 5.

The Gulls killed all four of Bakersfield’s power-play opportunities, including what was supposed to be a five-minute power play in the first period when left wing Mike Liambas was called for a major penalty for charging. He also received a game misconduct penalty.

The Condors power play ended 55 seconds earlier than planned when Dillon Simpson was called for slashing.

The Gulls have killed 25 consecutive shorthanded situations, one short of matching the longest streak in the team’s three seasons in the AHL.

The Gulls league-leading power-play scored twice in its four opportunities after failing to score on nine consecutive power plays over the previous three games.

The shutout was Boyle’s second in his two professional seasons and first this season.

Boyle called the shutout “awesome.”

“I think it was an even better team win for us to keep our momentum going forward,” Boyle said after winning his fifth consecutive game, improving to 15-8-1-0. “I think that we came out hard right from the get-go.”

The Gulls have shut out their opponents for the past 119 minutes, 36 seconds. Reto Berra shut out San Jose Barracuda for the final 59:36 of a 4-1 victory Sunday.

The Gulls scored three times in the opening 8:38 Wednesday. Fehr opened the scoring 1:14 into the game with his team-leading 16th goal of the season. Carrick scored a short-handed goal at 4:43 of the first period. Mitch Hults scored a power-play goal 8:38 into the first period.

Scott Sabourin scored the lone goal of the second period before a crowd announced at 6,210.

Carrick scored 58 seconds into the third period. Kerdiles scored a power-play goal with 8:39 to play.

“The thing that I was really proud of our team was that we didn’t let our foot off of the pedal,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. “We wanted to finish hard with a real, disciplined, disciplined game. No matter what the score is, whether it is 1-0 going into the third, 3-0, 8-0, it doesn’t matter. We want to play a certain way and I was happy the group did that.”

Bakersfield (19-19-7-1) led 37-27 in shots, including a 13-7 advantage in the first period and a 16-9 edge in the third.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit (5-4-1-1) made 21 saves for the Condors, the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate.

Sabourin and Bakersfield defenseman Ben Betker drew five-minute major penalties for their fight 2:11 into the first period. The fight was Sabourin’s fourth of the season.

The Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls NHL parent team, announced earlier Wednesday they had assigned defenseman Korbinian Holzer to the Gulls. The 29- year-old Holzer has played 133 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ducks. Holzer did not play Wednesday.

The Gulls will next play Saturday against the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, at Valley View Casino Center. Watch the game live on FOX 5.