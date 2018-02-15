Couples lineup to get married at courthouse on Valentine`s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - County officials expected to perform over 100 wedding ceremonies Wednesday as couples looked to tie the knot on Valentine's Day.

County staff officiate weddings at Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's offices downtown and in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Marcos.

Valentine's Day usually comes with an uptick in marriage license filings, vow renewals and ceremonies, according to Ernie Dronenburg, the county assessor/recorder/clerk.

"My wonderful team helps on average over 100 couples on Valentine's Day and performs numerous ceremonies at our beautiful Waterfont Park alongside the historical downtown County Administration Center," he said.