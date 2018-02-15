Car hits 91-year-old woman in crosswalk

SAN DIEGO — A car struck a 91-year-old pedestrian in a Colina Del Sol-area crosswalk Thursday, leaving her with extensive injuries, authorities reported.

The woman was trying to cross El Cajon Boulevard at Altadena Avenue when the eastbound 2006 Ford Escape hit her about 2:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of broken bones and other trauma. Her injuries were considered serious but non-life- threatening, Officer Robert Heims said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Heims said.