SAN DIEGO - Heather Lake checked out a mobile style concierge that personalizes the whole hair and makeup experience.
Beauty concierge takes make-up services on the road
-
New home for Italian comfort food
-
3 keys to having a healthy year
-
Liquid nose jobs are new non-surgical procedure
-
Tricks for your Thanksgiving meal disasters
-
Cookie company prepares for holidays
-
-
Man proposes to girlfriend live on FOX 5
-
Chocolatier prepares for upcoming chocolate festival
-
Sunroad Boat Show cruises into San Diego
-
Salt & Straw opens in San Diego
-
What flowers say about your relationship status
-
-
Electric bikes help pedal up Mount Soledad
-
Christmas displays around San Diego you don’t want to miss
-
Enjoy ‘Brunch and Bike’ at downtown fitness club