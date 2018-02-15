× 2 men indicted for blowing up ATMs to steal cash

SAN DIEGO — Two men who allegedly detonated explosive devices at two ATMs in San Diego last summer so they could steal money from those machines were indicted on federal charges including conspiracy to commit bank burglary, authorities said Thursday.

According to the five-count indictment, Chad Lee Engel, 47, and Scott Michael Petri, 46, detonated a pipe bomb last July 4 at a California Coast Credit Union branch ATM on Ruffin Road.

The ATM was not breached despite the detonation and no funds were taken.

Last Aug. 13, Engel and Petri detonated another explosive device at the ATM on the premises of a Chevron gas station on Miramar Road, according to the indictment.

During this event, Engel and Petri drilled a hole in the ATM, filled it with gas, and ignited a fuse, which caused an explosion and damage to the cash machine, according to the indictment.

The ATM was breached as a result of the explosion, and Engel and Petri are accused of stealing about $7,000 from it.