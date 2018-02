Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials shutdown a well known entrance to surf Sunset Cliffs after rock came sliding off Tuesday evening.

The ocean-front sandstone ledge in the 4000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Ladera Street, gave way around 5 p.m., according to City staff.

There were no reports of injuries.

City officials have closed access to the staircase until further notice.