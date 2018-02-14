At least 20 people injured in shooting at Florida high school

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There are reports of victims and authorities said the shooter is still at large.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Television station WSVN in the Miami area is reporting at least 20 people have been injured in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

This story is developing.