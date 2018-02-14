× More than 100 San Diego lovebirds to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO — County officials expect to perform over 100 wedding ceremonies Wednesday as couples look to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

County staff will officiate weddings at the Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s offices downtown and in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Marcos. Officials say Valentine’s Day usually comes with an uptick in marriage license filings, vow renewals and ceremonies, typically averaging more than 100 each year.

Appointments can be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling 619-237-0502. Walk-ins will be accepted only at the County Administration Center.