Luke Wilson, Pro golfer Bill Haas involved in deadly Ferrari crash

LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Wilson and professional golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night after a Ferrari lost control and collided with at least two vehicles, a Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division spokesperson told FOX News on Wednesday.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed in the rollover crash. A 50-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in a separate vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital in serious condition, KTLA reported.

The Ferrari was heading down North Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades around 6:30 p.m. when it lost control and crashed into a BMW, according to KTLA. The Ferrari subsequently slammed into a tree, FOX News reported.

Wilson and Haas were in a separate vehicle when the crash happened, FOX News. Their vehicle was also “impacted” by the Ferrari, but they were not injured, the LAPD spokesperson said. Initial reports indicated that Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, but officials later shot down the story.

Haas is in Pacific Palisades for a golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Golf Digest reported.