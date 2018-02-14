Education board discusses school security following Florida shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – After a deadly school shooting in Florida, local educators are asking whether more can be done when it comes to school security.

A San Diego County Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening began with a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I think all of us at the County Board of Education are keeping the people of Florida in our thoughts," said Music Watson, Director of Communications.

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured in the mass shooting. On Wednesday afternoon, two local schools were placed on a lockdown after a gunman was reported on the campus of Morse High.

The lockdown was later lifted and no one was injured, but many parents are now asking questions about increasing school security.

“When you think about schools, you know you want the place where we send our kids for eight hours a day to be safe,” said Melissa Mugol, a parent.

“We keep your kids safe so we can help them learn," said Watson.

Watson said school security is handled by local law enforcement, but the shooting in Florida highlights the importance of better preparing staff and students.

“It’s definitely something we’ll be looking at to see if we need to offer additional training or change the training we do offer. I do think it’s a hot topic for the board and something we’ll continue to monitor,” said Watson.

Mugol said given the state of the world today, it’s not enough.

“There needs to be more, I think just establishing better relationships stronger community, so definitely more is needed,” said Melissa.

Watson said currently every school in the county has a safety plan in place and there is also constant training and drills conducted.