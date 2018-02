× Authorities investigate shooting at NSA headquarters

FORT MEADE, Md. – At least three people were reportedly injured in a shooting near the National Security Agency headquarters in Maryland, according to WBAL.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday near the visitor’s gate at Fort Meade, FOX 5 reports.

The gunman was in police custody and the NSA campus has been locked down, according to several reports.

A police officer was among the injured, according to WBAL.