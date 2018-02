× Unplanned outage leaves 1,300 people in Santee without power

SANTEE, Calif. – Rain may have knocked out power to around 1,300 residents near Santee Tuesday morning.

The power outage was reported at 4:40 a.m. in areas including Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon and Santee.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were expected to restore power by 7:30 a.m.