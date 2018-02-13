Tijuana sewage spills only getting worse, IB Mayor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- One year after a massive sewage spill into the Tijuana River Valley, things have only gotten worse if you ask Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

In fact, he says there is a spill every three days on average, with more than a million gallons of toxic waste just released this past weekend. The spills cause frequent beach shutdowns in Imperial Beach and up north toward Coronado.

"Up until July of last summer, I was really hopeful about moving forward. Then we saw the divisions between U.S. and Mexico and so now it seems like the Trump administration and ... Mexico City have doubled down on not doing anything to help us,” Dedina said.

He told FOX-5 his city is preparing a lawsuit against the United States government for not enforcing the Clean Water Act. And Imperial Beach is also seeking legal action against Mexico for not protecting the environment.

The lawsuit could be filed within a month according to Dedina.