No time for Ash Wednesday? Church offers ashes on-the-go

SAN DIEGO – Wednesday marks the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians.

Catholics and Protestants usually head inside their local church to receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their forehead.

A San Diego church decided to meet the needs of their busy members by offering Ash Wednesday service on the streets.

St. Paul’s Cathedral Episcopal church will have “Ashes To Go” from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on February 14. The church is located at 2728 6th Avenue, just west of Balboa Park.

“Join us for Ashes To Go, a beautiful example of bringing ashes, blessings, prayers, and Christ’s love to the people out on the streets of San Diego.”