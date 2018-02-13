Missing inmate found hiding in ceiling of Colorado jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Officers found an inmate in the ceiling of a Colorado jail after issuing a lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to KDVR.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Castle Rock Police Department set up a perimeter around the Douglas County Detention Center while they used K9s to search for 34-year-old Cody Crocker.

Less than an hour into the manhunt, deputies found Crocker unharmed, hiding in the ceiling, according to the sheriff's office.

He was examined by medical staff and placed back into a cell.

Crocker was being held at the detention center on charges of attempt to influence a public servant; forgery, simulation impersonation and related offenses; shoplifting; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the detention center by the Lone Tree Police Department on Feb. 5 and was being held on a $100 bond.

It’s not known how Crocker was able to get into the ceiling.