× Emily Sweeney’s luge crash stuns Olympic crowds

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — US luger Emily Sweeney suffered a frightening crash Tuesday at the women’s singles competition during the Winter Olympics.

Sweeney was in her fourth run and in curve 9 when she bounced around the track before crashing.

Sweeney was conscious, and she eventually got up and walked off the ice under her own power, though she was moving gingerly. According to the online broadcast, Sweeney was on her way to a hospital.

After a brief delay, the competition resumed.

Sweeney, 24, is competing in her first Olympics after missing out on a spot in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. She’s a junior world champion, and her older sister Megan is a former Olympic luger.

Sweeney, who is also a member of the National Guard, missed out on a spot on the 2010 Winter Olympics team after losing a special race-off — to her big sister.