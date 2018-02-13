Chase suspect found hiding in school bathroom

SAN DIEGO – Officials briefly locked down three schools while police searched for a driver who led them on a chase and then fled on foot through the neighborhood.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle at around 1 p.m. near state Route 94 and Euclid Street, but the driver sped off. The driver eventually ditched the car and ran off on foot in a residential neighborhood.

Three nearby campuses took security measures to protect students during the search. Gompers Preparatory Academy, Horton Elementary School and Millennial Tech Middle School all brought students into classrooms for less than an hour while deputies searched the area.

Officers found the suspect hiding in a restroom at Gompers Academy at about 2 p.m. He was arrested and all three school were cleared to resume normal activities.

It was not immediately clear why police initially tried to stop the driver.