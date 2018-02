× Police dog stabbed by man in Skyline area

SAN DIEGO – A police dog was stabbed during an attack in Skyline area Monday, police said.

San Diego police received a call about an argument between a mother and her adult son on Peter Pan Avenue around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a man stabbed their dog before getting arrested.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian hospital.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.