Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in National City

SAN DIEGO -- California Highway Patrol was involved in a high speed chase Monday morning spanning from Carlsbad into National City southbound Interstate 805.

The chase started just after 2:15 a.m. when Carlsbad Police attempted a traffic stop but the suspect's grey colored Jeep Liberty kept going.

Moments later a police chase ensued down Interstate 805 southbound ending in National City with a spike strip being deployed and a PIT maneuver.

The suspect called into the police department claiming he was afraid of police and that's why he didn't stop.

Police say no one was injured.