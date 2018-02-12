× Police car crash jams traffic on I-15 through City Heights

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego Police Department cruiser crashed into the hillside on the side of Interstate 15, forcing California Highway Patrol to close all lanes but one south of University Avenue.

The CHP is diverting traffic onto El Cajon Boulevard.

San Diego Fire Department was seen responding to the accident. Rescuers removed a man from the cruiser and placed him onto a stretcher. The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. His condition was not known.

Multiple vehicles stopped to help the officer as traffic slowed to a halt.

Traffic has backed up behind the accident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.