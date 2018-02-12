× Legendary crooner Vic Damone dies at age 89

MIAMI – The legendary singer Vic Damone passed away at the age of 89, his family told Fox News.

Damone, whose smooth baritone led Frank Sinatra to famously declare he “had the best pipes in the business,” died at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla. Sunday surrounded by several close relatives, FOX News reported Monday.

Damone starred in several television series, including “The Vic Damone Show” on NBC, and hit movies including “Kismet” and “Rich, Young and Pretty.”

Best known for hits “You’re Breaking My Heart” and “On the Street Where You Live,” with over 2,500 recordings under his belt, Damone was part of the golden age of lounge singers who came to fame after World War II, including Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Perry Como.

Read the full story at FOX News.