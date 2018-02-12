× Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested on drug charges

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Antonio Loaiza, a Tijuana native who attended Imperial Beach’s Mar Vista High School, was in a Chula Vista jail Monday on suspicion of possessing more than 44 pounds of illicit narcotics, jail records showed.

Loaiza, 46, was arrested by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the South Bay Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to jail records. He was being held Monday in lieu of $200,000 bail on suspicion of felony possession of more than 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine. He was also being held on suspicion of two felony counts of transporting and possessing narcotics with intent to sell.

Loaiza was a two-time All-Star who won 126 games in his career, the second most for a Mexican-born pitcher behind Fernando Valenzuela. Loaiza’s best season came with the Chicago White Sox in 2003 when he won 21 games, recorded a 2.9 earned run average and finished second in American League Cy Young voting.

Loaiza also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s and Los Angeles Dodgers. He last pitched in 2008, finishing his career with 2,099 innings pitched and 1,382 strikeouts.

Aside from his baseball career, Loaiza is also well-known as the husband of singer Jenni Rivera, a Long Beach-native who died in a plane crash in 2012 in Mexico.

The sheriff’s department could not immediately be reached for comment regarding Loaiza’s arrest. Jail records showed he was set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Chula Vista courtroom.