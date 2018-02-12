Disney increases ticket prices at California parks

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland resorts raised prices of some theme park tickets over the weekend.

The price hike comes several months before the park plans to unveil a remodeled boardwalk-themed area of the California Adventure Park, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prices rose around 18 percent for annual pass holders. Daily tickets jumped $11 each, the Times reported.

A ticket for a regular demand day is $117, which was previously $110. On peak-demand days, the ticket will be $135.

A one-day adult ticket for Disneyland or California Adventure will now by $99 for a low-demand day, up from $97. Low-demand days usually happen on weekdays.